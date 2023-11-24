Heritage Trust Co Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 0.9% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $14,424,035,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Lam Research by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,451 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.00.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $719.88. The stock had a trading volume of 157,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $637.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.46. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $397.06 and a one year high of $728.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

