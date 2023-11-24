Heritage Trust Co Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.56.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.11. 850,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,836. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.04. The company has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

