Heritage Trust Co Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in Comcast by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

CMCSA traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,429,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,649,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

