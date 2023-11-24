Heritage Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,045,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,077,000 after purchasing an additional 646,766 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 181,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,874,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,875,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,867,000 after buying an additional 766,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.51.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $106.25. 262,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,401. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

