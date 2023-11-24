Heritage Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.23. 1,079,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,881. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $268.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.82. The firm has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $42,467,123. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.