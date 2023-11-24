Heritage Trust Co Purchases 1,763 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 54,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 472,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,290,000 after buying an additional 47,126 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.80.

CAT stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.57. 581,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,911. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

