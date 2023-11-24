Heritage Trust Co Purchases 323 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.26. 1,269,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391,648. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total transaction of $3,166,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,981,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,783,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 663,792 shares of company stock worth $139,877,921. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

