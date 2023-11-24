Heritage Trust Co Purchases 94 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in BlackRock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in BlackRock by 24.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BLK traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $727.84. 157,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $653.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $678.21. The stock has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $781.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

