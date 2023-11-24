Heritage Trust Co Purchases 981 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $41.34. 1,999,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,925,539. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

