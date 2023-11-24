Heritage Trust Co Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 45,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 534,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,793,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE UPS traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $151.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.78.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

