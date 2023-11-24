Heritage Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,456,612 shares of company stock valued at $227,495,349 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.92. 3,158,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,503. The company has a market capitalization of $419.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.