Heritage Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.42.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

