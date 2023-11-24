Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,054 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,641,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.