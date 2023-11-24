Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,552 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.5% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

ORCL traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.81. 1,268,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,806,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.10. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $317.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

