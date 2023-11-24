Heritage Trust Co Sells 203 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.19. The company had a trading volume of 423,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,794. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $111.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,610 shares of company stock worth $11,004,916. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

