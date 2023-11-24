Heritage Trust Co Sells 218 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 304,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,324. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

