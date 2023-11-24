Heritage Trust Co Sells 30 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $418.08. 1,081,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,146. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.09. The stock has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

