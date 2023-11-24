Heritage Trust Co Sells 309 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

