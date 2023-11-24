Heritage Trust Co Sells 485 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.96. 1,132,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,565. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

