Heritage Trust Co Sells 655 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,649,000 after purchasing an additional 462,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the period.

TIP traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $104.26. 292,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

