Heritage Trust Co Sells 87 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,307,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.87. The stock had a trading volume of 244,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,846. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.19 and its 200 day moving average is $265.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

