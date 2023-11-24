Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71,663 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.49% of Hexcel worth $95,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 18.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hexcel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $67.23 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

