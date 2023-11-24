Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Down 2%

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.44 and last traded at $58.46. Approximately 44,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 302,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

The firm has a market cap of $731.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hibbett by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

