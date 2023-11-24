HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,291,198 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $39,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

HP Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.66 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

