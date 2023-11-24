Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $110.21 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 105.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484,638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $110,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

DFS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.59. 67,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,373. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

