Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $92.83 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 637,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,084 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $92,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,717. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.41.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

