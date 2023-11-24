HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises about 0.8% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.91. 64,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,324. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.74 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

