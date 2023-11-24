Huntington National Bank Buys 946 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Mastercard stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $411.18. 162,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $385.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.28. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

