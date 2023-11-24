Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $156.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,947. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

