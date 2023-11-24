Huntington National Bank Sells 16,679 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $30,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $340,307.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EW traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.67. 430,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,027. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

