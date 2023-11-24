Huntington National Bank Sells 20,949 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,529 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,949 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 122,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 249,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,585,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,412,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,143,161,000 after buying an additional 1,480,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.69. 559,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.41. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

