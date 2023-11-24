Huntington National Bank Sells 31,435 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $691,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Church & Dwight by 40.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 8.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after acquiring an additional 44,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 87,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,098. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

