Huntington National Bank Sells 3,348 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.56.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LOW traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $197.31. 291,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,293. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

