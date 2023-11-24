iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$442,500.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.50, for a total value of C$442,500.00.

iA Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE IAG opened at C$89.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$84.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$73.30 and a 52 week high of C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.89.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$72.14.

About iA Financial



iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

