iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$442,500.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.50, for a total value of C$442,500.00.
iA Financial Stock Up 1.3 %
TSE IAG opened at C$89.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$84.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$73.30 and a 52 week high of C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.89.
iA Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.
