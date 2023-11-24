Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 57,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 226,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Icosavax Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $545.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Icosavax by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 165.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

