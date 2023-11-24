Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $45.67 on Monday. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.