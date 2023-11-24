ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 0.83. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,255,479.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $2,642,591.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $44,554.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,255,479.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 868,027 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 310,960 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

