Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after buying an additional 937,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,567,000 after acquiring an additional 872,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.26. The company had a trading volume of 253,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $232.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

