Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Shares Up 0%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 1,008 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 180.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 25,407 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (DBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY & QQQ shares while providing a buffer on SPYs loss over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.