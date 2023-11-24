Insider Buying: Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP) Insider Purchases £128,000 in Stock

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Free Report) insider Mitesh Ramji Dhanak bought 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £128,000 ($160,140.12).

Mitesh Ramji Dhanak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, Mitesh Ramji Dhanak bought 44,900 shares of Eneraqua Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £46,247 ($57,859.38).

Eneraqua Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ETP opened at GBX 46 ($0.58) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.28 million and a P/E ratio of 242.11. Eneraqua Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 35 ($0.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.60 ($4.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.45.

Eneraqua Technologies Company Profile

Eneraqua Technologies plc provides turnkey solutions for water efficiency and decarbonization through district heating and ground source heat pump systems for social housing, commercial clients, and residential sectors. The company offers air source heat pump, hybrid, and gas multi-occupancy heating systems.

