Insider Buying: Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Acquires $341,100.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $341,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,276.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $333,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $328,800.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Global Gp Llc bought 415 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.49 per share, for a total transaction of $13,483.35.

On Thursday, September 21st, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $331,200.00.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLP stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $39.24.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 70.44%.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,169 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Global Partners by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 123,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Global Partners by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

