Insider Buying: Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Buys $414,000.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Kemper Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Kemper Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kemper by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Kemper by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 59,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 328,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 327,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KMPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMPR
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kemper
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.