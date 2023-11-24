Insider Buying: Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Buys $414,000.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kemper Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kemper by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Kemper by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 59,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 328,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 327,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

