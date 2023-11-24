Insider Buying: Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Major Shareholder Buys 85,646 Shares of Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo purchased 85,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $101,918.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,284,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,251.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ondas Trading Up 11.5 %

ONDS stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ondas from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONDS. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ondas by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 59,093 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of Ondas by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ondas in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ondas during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

