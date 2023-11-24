Insider Buying: Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Insider Buys C$241,500.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.45 per share, with a total value of C$241,500.00.
Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 16th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 20,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$68,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 500,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,905,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 300,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,101,000.00.
Valeura Energy Trading Up 1.2 %
Valeura Energy stock opened at C$3.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$351.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$4.23.
Valeura Energy Company Profile
Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
