Insider Selling: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Major Shareholder Sells $189,937.44 in Stock

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 215,838 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $189,937.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,128,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,038.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Securities Settlement Neptune also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 613 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $429.10.

On Friday, November 10th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 929 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $650.30.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 28,079 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $19,936.09.

On Friday, October 27th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 74,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $59,940.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 6,988 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $5,590.40.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 63,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $68,670.00.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

NEPT opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Free Report ) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a negative net margin of 71.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Neptune Wellness Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading

