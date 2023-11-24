Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells 4,803 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,731.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Wednesday, September 20th, Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Amit Yoran sold 5,862 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $254,528.04.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENB

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.