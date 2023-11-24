Insmed’s (INSM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INSM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.27.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.40. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 257.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

