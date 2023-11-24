Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,803,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,953,074. The company has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.17, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

