International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Price Target Cut to GBX 300

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.88) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.32) price target on shares of International Distributions Services in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.
