International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Price Target Cut to GBX 300

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.88) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.32) price target on shares of International Distributions Services in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of IDS stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -277.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67. International Distributions Services has a 1 year low of GBX 191.20 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 277.50 ($3.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 251.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 240.19.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

