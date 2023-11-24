Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $253,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 20.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Intuit by 26.5% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Intuit by 13.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $564.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $571.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.01. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,396.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus increased their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

